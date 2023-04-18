Needham Reiterates Cytokinetics (CYTK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is $61.81. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.77% from its latest reported closing price of $36.41.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is $60MM, a decrease of 36.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 556K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 184K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DVSMX - Driehaus Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Share Class holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing a decrease of 471.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 82.85% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 7.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYTK is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 118,919K shares. The put/call ratio of CYTK is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cytokinetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

