Needham Reiterates CryoPort (CYRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CryoPort is $31.62. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.78% from its latest reported closing price of $22.46.

The projected annual revenue for CryoPort is $268MM, an increase of 13.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.16%, a decrease of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 60,848K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 6,959K shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares, representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 0.97% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 4,125K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing an increase of 24.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,720K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 39.37% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,485K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,015K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 18.08% over the last quarter.

CryoPort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

