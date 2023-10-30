Needham Reiterates CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is 87.19. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 125.06% from its latest reported closing price of 38.74.

The projected annual revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics is 153MM, a decrease of 9.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSP is 0.30%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 69,184K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,163K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,338K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,070K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,024K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 17.30% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,273K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,394K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 17.29% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,647K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 17.35% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,551K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

