Needham Reiterates Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 35.29. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.64% from its latest reported closing price of 22.53.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 562MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.15%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.00% to 48,143K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 3.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,274K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 39.60% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,630K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 3.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,448K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,551K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 48.30% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 1,344K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

