Needham Reiterates Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 37.13. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.06% from its latest reported closing price of 22.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 562MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.16%, an increase of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 45,640K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 6.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,334K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,630K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,488K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,671K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 30.09% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,481K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

See all Collegium Pharmaceutical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.