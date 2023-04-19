Needham Reiterates Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $37.13. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.45% from its latest reported closing price of $23.14.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $562MM, an increase of 21.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Small Cap Equity Index Fund Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 32.73% over the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 48.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 86.16% over the last quarter.

GMSMX - GuideMark(R) Small holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Small Cap Stock Index Fund Class 2 holds 24K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 30.50% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,481K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 6.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.15%, an increase of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 45,452K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 4.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

