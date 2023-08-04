Needham Reiterates Cohu (COHU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohu is 45.29. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of 39.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cohu is 766MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 56,221K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,474K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,124K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 37.20% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,405K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,284K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 36.34% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,577K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Cohu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohu is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.