Needham Reiterates Cognex (CGNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.49% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognex is 53.90. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.49% from its latest reported closing price of 47.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,039MM, an increase of 16.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

Cognex Declares $0.07 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $47.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.42%, the lowest has been 0.25%, and the highest has been 0.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 963 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 181,294K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,719K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,428K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,085K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 11.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,236K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,335K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 6.28% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 5,171K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 6.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,068K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Cognex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.