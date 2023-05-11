Needham Reiterates Cogent Biosciences (COGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Biosciences is 22.78. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 95.37% from its latest reported closing price of 11.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Biosciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COGT is 0.23%, a decrease of 32.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 79,423K shares. The put/call ratio of COGT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 5,999K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares, representing an increase of 33.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 4,320K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,038K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,631K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 52.44% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,207K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, PLX9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. Cogent Biosciences is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See all Cogent Biosciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.