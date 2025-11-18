Stocks
Needham Reiterates Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Hold Recommendation

November 18, 2025 — 07:03 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Clearside Biomedical (NasdaqGM:CLSD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,823.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearside Biomedical is $64.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,823.95% from its latest reported closing price of $3.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearside Biomedical is 14MM, an increase of 308.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearside Biomedical. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 733.33% in the last quarter. CLSD / Clearside Biomedical, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CLSD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 25K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 23K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollon Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

