Needham Reiterates Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Clearside Biomedical (NasdaqGM:CLSD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,823.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearside Biomedical is $64.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,823.95% from its latest reported closing price of $3.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clearside Biomedical is 14MM, an increase of 308.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearside Biomedical. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 733.33% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of CLSD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 25K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 23K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollon Wealth Management holds 12K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.