Needham Reiterates Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 414.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearside Biomedical is $5.92. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 414.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Clearside Biomedical is $2MM, an increase of 83.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NewEdge Wealth holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

LMBAX - QS U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 593.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 86.05% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 48.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 36.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 54K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 196.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 6,678.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearside Biomedical. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSD is 0.04%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 11,804K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSD is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Clearside Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications.

