Needham Reiterates Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure Inc is 30.77. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.64% from its latest reported closing price of 24.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure Inc is 563MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure Inc. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.41%, a decrease of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.55% to 116,011K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,477K shares representing 12.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,566K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,783K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines holds 8,278K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,101K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,101K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Clear Secure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. CLEAR Secure has a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.