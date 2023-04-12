Needham Reiterates Cipher Mining (CIFR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $2.96. The forecasts range from a low of $2.73 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 15.10% from its latest reported closing price of $2.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is $105MM, an increase of 3,359.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rise Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 681.90% over the last quarter.

CPOAX - Morgan Stanley Insight Fund A holds 607K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing a decrease of 400.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 87.61% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 20.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 66.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.07%, a decrease of 21.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.97% to 15,450K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

See all Cipher Mining regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.