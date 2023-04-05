Needham Reiterates Cipher Mining (CIFR) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cipher Mining with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $2.96. The forecasts range from a low of $2.73 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2.32.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is $105MM, an increase of 3,359.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 1,562,550.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 100.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 645K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 693.47% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 27.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 34.75% over the last quarter.

DAM - VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF holds 40K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 10.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.94% to 15,460K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

