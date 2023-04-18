Needham Reiterates Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 418.95% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cidara Therapeutics is $5.92. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 418.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.14.

The projected annual revenue for Cidara Therapeutics is $58MM, a decrease of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 553K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 16.31% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 132K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 48.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 2,469K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 11.54% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 64.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 153.05% over the last quarter.

Pacifica Partners holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cidara Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDTX is 0.04%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 27,578K shares. The put/call ratio of CDTX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cidara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. isa is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.

