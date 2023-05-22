Needham Reiterates Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - (CSSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - (NASDAQ:CSSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 528.08% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - is 9.11. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 528.08% from its latest reported closing price of 1.45.

The projected annual revenue for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - is 514MM, an increase of 54.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSSE is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 9,653K shares. The put/call ratio of CSSE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,807K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 49.06% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,194K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 33.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 43.34% over the last quarter.

HPS Investment Partners holds 1,012K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 478K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 28.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 45.95% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 468K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

