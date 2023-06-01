Needham Reiterates Chewy Inc - (CHWY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Chewy Inc - (NYSE:CHWY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy Inc - is 45.85. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 55.48% from its latest reported closing price of 29.49.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy Inc - is 11,376MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.37%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 441,511K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 311,852K shares representing 73.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 16,529K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,081K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 68.48% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 6,712K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,759K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 48.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,536K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 84.73% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,065K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

