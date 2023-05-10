Needham Reiterates Cerence (CRNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerence is 34.17. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 46.84% from its latest reported closing price of 23.27.

The projected annual revenue for Cerence is 286MM, a decrease of 4.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerence. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNC is 0.09%, an increase of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 42,642K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,995K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,048K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 484.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,919K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,048K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 38.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 52.05% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,868K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 37.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNC by 99.83% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,641K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerence Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cerence is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead.

