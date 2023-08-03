Needham Reiterates Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.64% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceragon Networks is 5.74. The forecasts range from a low of 5.30 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 170.64% from its latest reported closing price of 2.12.

The projected annual revenue for Ceragon Networks is 338MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceragon Networks. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 13.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNT is 0.07%, a decrease of 20.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.72% to 13,345K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ion Asset Management holds 2,876K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,911K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 33.05% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 2,516K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 11.02% over the last quarter.

IZRL - ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds 1,168K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 17.55% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,100K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 878K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing a decrease of 17.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNT by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Ceragon Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is the global leader in wireless hauling solutions. The company helps operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use its solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. The Company delivers a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for its customers. Its solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 150 countries.

