Needham Reiterates Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cellebrite DI is 8.37. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of 7.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cellebrite DI is 321MM, an increase of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cellebrite DI. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 30.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLBT is 0.85%, a decrease of 14.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 43,848K shares. The put/call ratio of CLBT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

True Wind Capital Management holds 13,388K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 6,352K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,348K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 3,529K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 30.48% over the last quarter.

Crosslink Capital holds 3,208K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Isomer Partners holds 2,185K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLBT by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Cellebrite DI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cellebrite is an Israeli digital intelligence company that provides tools for federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as enterprise companies and service providers to collect, review, analyze and manage digital data.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.