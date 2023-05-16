Needham Reiterates Celcuity (CELC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celcuity is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 162.63% from its latest reported closing price of 9.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celcuity is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.20%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.42% to 12,160K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 2,105K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,688K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing an increase of 28.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,391K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 22.60% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,250K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Celcuity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.