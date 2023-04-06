Needham Reiterates Cardlytics (CDLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardlytics is $5.61. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of $4.84.

The projected annual revenue for Cardlytics is $329MM, an increase of 10.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 263K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 25.21% over the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 181K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 46.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Dark Forest Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 97.31%.

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 67.20% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 180K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 64.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDLX is 0.15%, a decrease of 30.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 33,294K shares. The put/call ratio of CDLX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

