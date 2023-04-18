Needham Reiterates Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Action List Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) with a Action List Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 350.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cara Therapeutics is $19.23. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 350.45% from its latest reported closing price of $4.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cara Therapeutics is $137MM, an increase of 226.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSAPX - SmallCap S&P 600 Index Fund R-1 holds 56K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 17.38% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 27K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KBC Group holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 60K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 72.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 286.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cara Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARA is 0.08%, an increase of 18.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 37,583K shares. The put/call ratio of CARA is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. In two Phase 3 trials, KORSUVA injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP). Oral KORSUVA™ has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and is currently in Phase 2 trials in atopic dermatitis, primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

See all Cara Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.