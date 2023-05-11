Needham Reiterates Camtek (CAMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camtek is 34.83. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.48% from its latest reported closing price of 26.69.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 299MM, a decrease of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 12,767K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,532K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 988K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 784K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 703K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 43.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 44.37% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 695K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing a decrease of 123.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 48.97% over the last quarter.

Camtek Background Information



Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

