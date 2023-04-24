Needham Reiterates Calix (CALX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Calix (NYSE:CALX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calix is 83.64. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 74.18% from its latest reported closing price of 48.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is 1,013MM, an increase of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 11.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.36%, a decrease of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 67,857K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 2,277K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 45.67% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,165K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing a decrease of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,902K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,860K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 31.14% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,783K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

See all Calix regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.