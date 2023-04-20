Needham Reiterates Calix (CALX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Calix (NYSE:CALX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calix is $84.21. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 73.73% from its latest reported closing price of $48.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is $1,013MM, an increase of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Emerging Growth Portfolio Emerging Growth Portfolio holds 151K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 37.19% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 11.11% over the last quarter.

SZCAX - DWS Small Cap Core Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 670K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 15.71% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 40K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.36%, a decrease of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 67,455K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

See all Calix regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.