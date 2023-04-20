Needham Reiterates Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.99% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is $70.26. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 44.99% from its latest reported closing price of $48.46.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is $231MM, an increase of 12.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 36.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 51.54% over the last quarter.

PRDSX - T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity Fund holds 385K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 493K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 35.67% over the last quarter.

JSFBX - John Hancock Seaport Long holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 25.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 73K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 68.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 122.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPMC is 0.18%, a decrease of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 70,660K shares. The put/call ratio of BPMC is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Blueprint Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, the company creates therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, Blueprint has leveraged its research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, the company is delivering its approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and the company is globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy.

