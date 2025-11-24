Needham Reiterates Block (XYZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Block (NYSE:XYZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.41% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Block is $85.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.41% from its latest reported closing price of $61.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYZ is 0.28%, an increase of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 485,608K shares. The put/call ratio of XYZ is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,031K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,318K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 48.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,860K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,704K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,339K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares , representing an increase of 34.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 47.98% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,249K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 11,655K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,013K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 64.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.