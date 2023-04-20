Needham Reiterates Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is $16.01. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 113.81% from its latest reported closing price of $7.49.

The projected annual revenue for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals is $363MM, an increase of 34.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 82K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 34.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 99.87% over the last quarter.

TLEQX - Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 16.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 27.26% over the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors holds 403K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 65.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 145.84% over the last quarter.

GWETX - AMG GW&K Small Cap Core Fund Class N holds 291K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 30.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 99.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCRX is 0.28%, an increase of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.25% to 174,276K shares. The put/call ratio of BCRX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

