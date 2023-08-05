News & Insights

Needham Reiterates BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (BIGC) Buy Recommendation

August 05, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.04% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 10.99. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.04% from its latest reported closing price of 12.08.

The projected annual revenue for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 332MM, an increase of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGC is 0.22%, an increase of 65.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 61,382K shares. BIGC / BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BIGC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BIGC / BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 Shares Held by Institutions

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,278K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 3.62% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,165K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 39.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 54.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,826K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,682K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 106,905.26% over the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

