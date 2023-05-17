Needham Reiterates BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (BIGC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 10.99. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.35% from its latest reported closing price of 7.26.

The projected annual revenue for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 332MM, an increase of 16.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGC is 0.21%, an increase of 59.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 61,289K shares. The put/call ratio of BIGC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,278K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 3.62% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,165K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 39.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 54.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,768K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 38.24% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,682K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 106,905.26% over the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

