Needham Reiterates Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.43% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benchmark Electronics is 33.40. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.43% from its latest reported closing price of 22.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Benchmark Electronics is 2,942MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

Benchmark Electronics Declares $0.16 Dividend

On September 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $22.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benchmark Electronics. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHE is 0.11%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 40,518K shares. The put/call ratio of BHE is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,511K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,309K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 366.51% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,597K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,129K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 1,141.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,070K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.