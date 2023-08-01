Needham Reiterates Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Benchmark Electronics is 34.42. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.86% from its latest reported closing price of 26.51.

The projected annual revenue for Benchmark Electronics is 2,942MM, a decrease of 0.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

Benchmark Electronics Declares $0.16 Dividend

On June 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $26.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benchmark Electronics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHE is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 40,484K shares. The put/call ratio of BHE is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,565K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,305K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares, representing a decrease of 33.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 85.80% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,597K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing a decrease of 34.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 37.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,061K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,007K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 90.47% over the last quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

