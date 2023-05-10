Needham Reiterates Bellring Brands (BRBR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is 39.71. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of 36.03.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is 1,620MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.29%, an increase of 32.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 158,799K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,657K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,130K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,170K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,703K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 3.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,183K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 14.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,089K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 21.83% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

