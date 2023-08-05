Needham Reiterates Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Barnes & Noble Education is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 117.68% from its latest reported closing price of 1.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Barnes & Noble Education is 1,607MM, an increase of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barnes & Noble Education. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNED is 0.05%, a decrease of 25.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.38% to 21,904K shares. The put/call ratio of BNED is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 4,813K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing an increase of 46.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNED by 45.22% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,800K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNED by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Towerview holds 1,507K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,198K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 1,156K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 26.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNED by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.