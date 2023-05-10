Needham Reiterates Axon Enterprise (AXON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is 242.48. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.88% from its latest reported closing price of 226.88.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is 1,404MM, an increase of 9.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.45%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 73,266K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,235K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares, representing an increase of 32.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 94.82% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,563K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,364K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,544K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 59.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,088K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 32.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,052K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 34.77% over the last quarter.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

