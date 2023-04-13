Needham Reiterates Axon Enterprise (AXON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is $236.64. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.49% from its latest reported closing price of $222.22.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is $1,404MM, an increase of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 498K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 39.09% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Mid Cap Index Fund Class 2 holds 27K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 31.13% over the last quarter.

DGISX - Destra Granahan Small Cap Advantage Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 30.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 6.28% over the last quarter.

TRDFX - Steward Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXON by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXON is 0.43%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 73,384K shares. The put/call ratio of AXON is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axon Enterprise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, its technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Its products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

