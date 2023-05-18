Needham Reiterates Avidity Biosciences (RNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 249.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avidity Biosciences is 38.47. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 249.40% from its latest reported closing price of 11.01.

The projected annual revenue for Avidity Biosciences is 8MM, a decrease of 17.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avidity Biosciences. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNA is 0.21%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.46% to 78,798K shares. The put/call ratio of RNA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,864K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,707K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 34.12% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,417K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 6,387K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 4,593K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,288K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 19.01% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,360K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 51.61% over the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is driven to change lives with a new class of therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) that are designed to overcome current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity's proprietary AOC platform combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Pompe disease and muscle atrophy. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune, cardiac and other cell types.

