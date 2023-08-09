Needham Reiterates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (AVDL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.97% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 19.72. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.97% from its latest reported closing price of 13.51.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR is 23MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.41%, an increase of 50.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.86% to 49,575K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Janus Henderson Group holds 6,827K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 82.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 121.44% over the last quarter.
Rtw Investments holds 5,742K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,302K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 40.04% over the last quarter.
Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,572K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares, representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 90.21% over the last quarter.
Vivo Capital holds 3,761K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 5.31% over the last quarter.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
Additional reading:
- , between Avadel Management Corporation
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results -- Successfully commenced U.S. commercial launch of LUMRYZTM-- -- Received final FDA approval for LUMRYZ with orphan drug exclusivity granted through M
- Amendment to the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2020 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate) for the Treatment of Cataplexy or Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in Adults Living with Narcolepsy -LUMRYZ is the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for people livin
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial -- Received FDA approval for LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate), the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (ED
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.