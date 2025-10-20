Needham Reiterates Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (AUTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:AUTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 495.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is $9.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 495.63% from its latest reported closing price of $1.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt is 123MM, an increase of 310.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 0.95%, an increase of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.91% to 189,602K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 27,147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,092K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 19,356K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 16,955K shares.

Deep Track Capital holds 16,852K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,849K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 37.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.