Needham Reiterates Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (AUTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.76% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 7.45. The forecasts range from a low of 2.73 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 156.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.90.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is 1MM, a decrease of 92.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 0.87%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 108,503K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Syncona Portfolio holds 21,347K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 15,000K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polygon Management holds 10,000K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,300K shares, representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 9,672K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,224K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

