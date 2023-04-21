Needham Reiterates Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (AUTL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 323.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is $7.67. The forecasts range from a low of $2.73 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 323.90% from its latest reported closing price of $1.81.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR is $1MM, a decrease of 91.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Oconnor holds 721K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 70.25% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 133K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 380K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 0.81%, an increase of 109.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 115.67% to 108,901K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

