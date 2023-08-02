Needham Reiterates Audiocodes (AUDC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Audiocodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.98% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Audiocodes is 12.65. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from its latest reported closing price of 10.04.

The projected annual revenue for Audiocodes is 312MM, an increase of 20.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audiocodes. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDC is 0.11%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 16,465K shares. The put/call ratio of AUDC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,161K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 16.93% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,511K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 22.71% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,253K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 78.00% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 843K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 19.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 779K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing a decrease of 29.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 39.23% over the last quarter.

Audiocodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioCodes Ltd. is a provider of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions. Its services enable enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers and hosted business services.

