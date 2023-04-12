Needham Reiterates AudioCodes (AUDC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AudioCodes is $22.03. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 85.77% from its latest reported closing price of $11.86.

The projected annual revenue for AudioCodes is $312MM, an increase of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.63.

AudioCodes Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $11.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 5.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Barclays holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 57.50%.

Cwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CCSO - Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 59.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUDC by 20.00% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in AudioCodes. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDC is 0.08%, a decrease of 50.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 16,367K shares. The put/call ratio of AUDC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Audiocodes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AudioCodes Ltd. is a provider of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions. Its services enable enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers and hosted business services.

