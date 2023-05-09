Needham Reiterates Asure Software (ASUR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is 18.19. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.04% from its latest reported closing price of 13.47.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is 102MM, a decrease of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 24.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.38%, an increase of 64.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 15,333K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,473K shares representing 16.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 53.37% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,778K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 81.77% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,295K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 171.87% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 975K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares, representing an increase of 16.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 110.08% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 937K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 46.46% over the last quarter.

Asure Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

