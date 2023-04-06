Needham Reiterates Asure Software (ASUR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of $13.97.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is $102MM, an increase of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 47.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 166.66% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 292K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

S Squared Technology holds 880K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 56.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 19.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.32%, an increase of 43.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.50% to 15,363K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Asure Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

