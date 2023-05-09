Needham Reiterates Annexon (ANNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is 18.51. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 252.49% from its latest reported closing price of 5.25.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.30%, a decrease of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 53,414K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 4,887K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 4,409K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,781K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,627K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,627K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Annexon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

