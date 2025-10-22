Needham Reiterates Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.59% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is $33.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.59% from its latest reported closing price of $24.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 591MM, a decrease of 18.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPH is 0.07%, an increase of 23.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 41,685K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPH is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,190K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 2,035K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 63.58% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,264K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,241K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 58.29% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,207K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.