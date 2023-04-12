Needham Reiterates Amazon.com (AMZN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.25. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 36.36% from its latest reported closing price of $99.92.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Middle East FZE holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FourThought Financial Partners holds 82K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company holds 278K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 34.29% over the last quarter.

EFCAX - Emerald Insights Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 27.30% over the last quarter.

Trinity Legacy Partners holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.36%, a decrease of 41.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 6,745,882K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

