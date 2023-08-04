Needham Reiterates Altair Engineering Inc - (ALTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Altair Engineering Inc - (NASDAQ:ALTR) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.04% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering Inc - is 76.24. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.04% from its latest reported closing price of 70.57.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering Inc - is 620MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering Inc -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.25%, an increase of 30.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 59,599K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Matrix Capital Management Company holds 11,174K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,871K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 15.98% over the last quarter.
Pictet Asset Management holds 3,684K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 22.41% over the last quarter.
Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,369K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 0.35% over the last quarter.
Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,163K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing a decrease of 33.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 11.12% over the last quarter.
Bamco holds 1,636K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 41.85% over the last quarter.
Altair Engineering Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.
Additional reading:
- Altair Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Software Product Revenue and Total Revenue Above the High End of Guidance Range
- Altair Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Altair Exceeds Expectations and Achieves All-Time High Revenue
- Executive Severance Agreement, dated March 5, 2021, by and between Altair Engineering Inc., and Mahalingam Srikanth
- List of Subsidiaries of the Registrant
- Description of Capital Stock
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.